Two hunters reported finding possible human remains near West Rosebud Lake on Saturday, Nov. 2, according to law enforcement.

Multiple agencies responded to the area, including the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office, Search and Rescue, and the Forest Service. Montana Highway Patrol also assisted in getting aerial photographs of the area.

According to Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem, several items of clothing, bones, and a shotgun were found in the search area. Search efforts are expected to be completed Monday.

Sheriff Kem says the condition of the bones and items indicate they have likely been there for several years. He says the area is remote and not near established trails.

The items will be submitted to the state medical examiner's office and state crime lab to assist with identification. Sheriff Kem says at this time there is no known identity, age, or gender of the remains, and no evidence of foul play has been found.