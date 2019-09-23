Police in Rosebud County are looking for a stolen, black BMW. The BMW was taken September 20, during a football game at Columbus High School. During the game, keys, wallets and phones were taken from the locker room. Two cars were stolen as well, including the BMW.

One of the vehicles stolen Friday night has been found: a 2006 silver Audi. It was crashed in Park City on Friday night. The other vehicle is still missing: a 2013 black BMW.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's office, the two suspects who were spotted in the stolen Audi are in custody. They have been identified as Dalton Hilliard and Grant Russell. Hilliard has been charged with motor vehicle theft, driving while suspended and eluding a peace officer. Russell has been charged with motor vehicle theft, criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer.

Tommy Campbell is the owner of the missing BMW. He said the situation could have been a lot worse.

Campbell said, "I'm just happy that my teammates, my coaches, family, community members, everyone is safe, no one is hurt. That's all that matters, you can't replace people, you can replace money, phones and wallets."