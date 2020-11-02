LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe is mourning the loss of a valued member of their community - and payed their respects Monday with a procession and wake in his honor.

Winfield Russell was serving his second term as vice president for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe before his passing.

He was highly respected for serving as an official for the tribe, being a Vietnam veteran and carrying on Northern Cheyenne culture.

Tribal members mentioned Russell is the 35th member to pass away since March, with half of those being elders.

Russell was one of the few members who still spoke and understood the Cheyenne language.

Many members of the Northern Cheyenne tribe say they are concerned their culture will disappear with the loss of their elders.

Shocked by his sudden passing, his family spoke highly about what kind of man Russell was, describing him as friendly, kind, well liked and passionate about making his community better for tribal members.

“He was a good father. I loved him so much. He did everything for us. Caring, loving, he was a real respected man. It was a privilege to be his only daughter,” said Rhea Russell.