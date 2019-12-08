New officers to serve across the state after Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremony

HELENA- In a ceremony at the Civic Center in Helena, 58 new officers graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

“Resiliency is the most important gift you can give yourself. It’s more than the ability to withstand to stressors of your work environment; it’s about having the capacity to understand and accept that the unexpected is part of life and to always be mentally and physically prepared for it. Resiliency is about transparency and honesty in how we perform our duties, and trusting those we work with and for. It’s also about believing we are doing what we were always meant to do. If you do these things, your time at work, and away from it, will be more rewarding,” said MLEA Administrator, Glen Stinar.

The graduates will serve across the state, and the Department of Justice says several of the students received awards for their performance during training:

• John Nolan received the Don Williams Award, which is given to the officer elected by the class as Class Representative. The award is given in memory of Thompson Falls Police Chief Don Williams, who was killed in the line of duty in 1974.

• Clark Nissley received the Health and Physical Fitness Award, which is given to the officer who participates and excels in the Hard Rock Challenge and achieves the class’s best score in the Montana Physical Abilities Test.

• Ikaika Edmundson-Shook received the Paul Williams Award, which is given to the officer who provided inspiration to the staff and students through a display of unwavering dedication and determination. The award is given in memory of the late Chouteau County Sheriff Paul Williams.

• John Nolan also received the Jack Wiseman Award, which is given to the officer selected by his/her peers as the most outstanding officer. The officers of each class select the recipient by considering two questions:

o 1) If you were a law enforcement agency administrator, who would you most want to hire?

o 2) If it were 2:00 a.m. and things were going bad quickly, who would you most want to know was coming to help you?

The award is given in tribute to Jack Wiseman, who served as a training officer and commander at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy for more than 22 years.

• Joel Stewart received the Joe May Award, which is given to the officer who displays exceptional leadership and motivation. The award is given in honor of the late Joe May, one of the people credited with the conception and creation of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

• Michael Ellerton received the Jimmy Kaaro award, which is given to the officer who achieves the highest level of academic standing in each class. The award is given in honor of retired Fergus County Sheriff Jimmy Kaaro.

• Cole Fuhrman received the Alex Mavity Award, which is given to the student who achieves the highest accumulated score on all academic and skills-based training. The award is given in honor of Billings Police Department Detective Alex Mavity, who was killed in the line of duty in 1989.

• Kaihan Ceylan received the Josh Rutherford Award, which is given to the officer in each class who achieves the highest scores in defensive tactics. The award is given in memory of Blaine County Deputy Sheriff Josh Rutherford, who was a defensive tactics instructor with the Montana Law Enforcement Academy when he lost his life in the line of duty in 2003.

• Clark Nissley also received the Glenn Janes Award, which is given to the student in each class who demonstrates the highest level of proficiency in the Police Vehicle Operation Course. The award is given in honor of Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Glenn Janes, who served as a driving instructor at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

• Kayce Milligan received the Hal Vogelsang Award, which is given to the officer who displays the highest degree of fidelity as determined by Academy staff. The recipient has demonstrated exceptional qualities of honor, pride, integrity, duty, loyalty, and service to not only the class, but the staff and entire profession. The award is given in honor of Hal Vogelsang, who served as an FBI special agent for more than 36 years, and as a training officer at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy for more than 25 years.

• John Nolan also received the Allen Kimery Award, which is given in recognition of outstanding marksmanship and the class’s highest ranking in firearms training through marksmanship, safety, and tactical proficiency. The award is given in honor of Missoula County Sheriff Deputy Allen Kimery, who was killed in the line of duty in 1984.

A full list of the 58 new officers can be viewed on the DOJ’s website here.