On Wednesday, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) finalized its acquisition and took possession of the Spring Creek Mine in Montana and the Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines in Wyoming.

The former owner, Cloud Peak Energy, was forced to sell the assets as a result of bankruptcy proceedings.

"With the acquisition of these mines, NTEC is thrilled to become a neighbor and important employer in Montana and Wyoming," said Clark Moseley, President and CEO of NTEC. "We look forward to working with the existing team of 1200 employees and implementing our exceptional record of safety, reclamation, and community partnership in the Powder River Basin."

NTEC says it plans to retain the existing workforce at all three mines and hopes for a seamless transition. NTEC says everything is operating at the Wyoming mines, but an "impasse with Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) over sovereign immunity has resulted in the immediate and indefinite shuttering of operations at Spring Creek Mine—putting employees out of work."

We are reaching out to the Montana DEQ for comment.

Information via a press release from Navajo Transitional Energy Company.