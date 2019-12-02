Murder at Motel 6: Kalispell's only unsolved murder

KALISPELL, Mont. - We continue our "Montana Murder Mysteries" series by looking into the city of Kalispell's only unsolved murder – 26-year-old Darlene Wilcock.

According to an article in the Flathead Beacon, Kalispell police responded to a call at the Motel 6 in south Kalispell just after midnight on April 17, 2003.

On the second floor in Room 233 is where officers found Darlene's naked, lifeless body on a bed. There were signs of foul play and strangulation.

But to this day, nearly 17 years later, the search continues to find out who murdered Darlene and why.

"I don't know what somebody would want to kill her," said Darlene's younger sister, Holly Blouch. "I guess that's the biggest question: Why would you want to kill her? What did she do that was so bad that you had to take her life? That's my biggest question. Will I ever the answer to that? Maybe, maybe not. I hope."

Join Angela Marshall and Blake Simonson for this newest edition of "Montana Murder Mysteries" podcast.

They reveal more about the events that led up to Darlene's murder, two prominent "persons of interest," the difficulty in finding justice for Darlene, and the grief and anguish her death has caused her family.