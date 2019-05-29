MT businesses networking with federal agencies on Wednesday

Montana businesses networked with federal agencies today to find new opportunities for their companies with large contractors.

Over forty businesses were represented in the 6th annual Gov-Match event. The Montana procurement technical assistance center aims to bring small businesses together with large federal agencies and fortune 500 companies, for vendor and contract opportunities.

Today dozens of federal, state, and local agencies along with four large defense contractors, shared what opportunities they have for Montana companies. Senator Steve Daines worked with Montana PTAC to help these small businesses realize the government can be a big customer for them.

"There's two groups here. At the end of the day, we have some large fortune 500 companies here looking to hire Montana businesses to be good vendors for them. We also have federal agencies that have multiple contracts. These contracts need to be filled. Why not fill them with Montana businesses?" says Senator Daines.

"You know the government purchases everyday items. From the most common paper clip to highly specialized, as you can imagine and everything in between. So, I think sometimes companies don't realize they can or should pursue the government as a customer." says Deanna Langman; Program Director of the Montana PTAC.

Speakers at the event say about 500 million dollars in federal contracts goes to Montana businesses each year.