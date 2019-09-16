With so many growing minds on its campus, Montana State University is making an effort to localize the foods they offer for students at the dining halls.

Their latest effort?

Buying pigs from 4-H students.

The schools says their culinary services team went to 15 state fairs around Montana, and ended up purchasing 52 pigs, three rabbits, and two goats from our very own "Future Farmers of America."

Everything about this process is local, the pigs were even butchered at locally-owned meat processors.

But this isn't actually a change for MSU.

In fact, it's the fourth year of purchasing their pigs this way.

Farm to Campus Coordinator for MSU, Kara Landolfi says, "As a food service operation, especially in an institution of our size, it's just pretty important to have that strong interaction. If you can imagine a food, there's a local source for it, and we've likely had it in our operations."

You can find that meat, about 6,000 pounds of it, at the Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons on campus, in the form of sausage patties and carved ham.