From our vast public land, national parks, and even our own backyards, Montana is home to a variety of wildlife.

But sometimes, the only evidence you've encountered one of our wild neighbors, is by seeing what they leave behind.

One Red Lodge man has made it his mission to educate the public on wildlife ecosystems, by helping people learn more about animals and their poop.

There's a lot more to Robson than meets the eye, his family also owns the Phoenix Pearl Tea Tavern.

If you want to learn more about Robson and his accomplishments, you can head to the connections page for a link to his website.