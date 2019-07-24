Montana Lottery's impact on the Big Sky State

Many of us have tried our luck with a lotto ticket, but it's safe to say, the grand majority of us don't win.

But did you know the money from the Montana Lottery plays a big role in our local economics across the state?

The Montana State Lottery money is disbursed in two different ways.

The first is a new program for students to receive scholarships for stem related studies.

The second is disbursed into the state's general fund.

The Montana State Lottery has raked in 270 million dollars for the state of Montana since 1987, but when it comes to exactly where the money ends up, things get a little more complicated.

"It's actually a little bit like the Missouri River, Montana tax money flows too. And lawmakers determine how, you know, what the sate's priority's are every 2 years and that's where the money goes." said Jennifer McKee, Communications Manager for Montana Lottery

Overall, a little less than 600 million dollars has been paid to winners, which is roughly 50 thousand dollars every single day. Small businesses across Montana have been paid 68 million dollars since 1987, with a little more than 3 million dollars being paid out last year alone.