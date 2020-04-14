Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Tuesday that hunters can now check the results of the 2020 nonresident combination and elk and deer permit drawing to see if they were successful.

To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on "Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.

The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is May 1; and June 1 for the elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings.