Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public to report any sightings of snapping turtles in west-central Montana.

Montana FWP says snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide, but they are not native west of the divide and can cause harm to other wildlife, such as frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks, and fish.

In 2018, the agency says it received a report of a snapping turtle in a backwater at Milltown State Park east of Missoula but says biologists have been unable to locate the animal again. According to FWP, snapping turtles found in western Montana waterways are most likely former pets that were illegally released.

The agency says it is trying to get a better idea of where the snapping turtles may be so that biologist and wildlife managers can work to minimize any potential negative effects.

FWP says it is primarily concerned with snapping turtle sightings in the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot watersheds. Even a few reports can help provide important information for planning and prevention, FWP says.

If you see a snapping turtle or hear reports of one, you are asked to contact FWP’s nongame wildlife biologist, Torrey Ritter, at (406) 542-5551 or torrey.ritter@mt.gov.