If you love BBQ, Absarokee was the place to be this weekend as The Montana BBQ Cook-off is just wrapping up.

Some of the top grillers and smokers in the Treasure State made it out to show off their barbecuing talents.

The winner of the Montana BBQ Cook-off receives an invite to the Jack Daniel's World Championship BBQ in October

Judging went down at 10 a.m. and the winner has since been announced.