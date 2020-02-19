The U.S. Department of Transportation will award $26.5 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 17 airports in Montana.

The investment in Montana’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports that was announced Wednesday by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

"This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers," Chao said.

With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested $11.42 billion in more than 2,000 American airports across the country for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

The airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in Montana include:

Bowman Field Airport – $180,000 to fund the installation of navigational aids and rebuild an apron

Big Sandy Airport – $113,400 to fund sealing runway, taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints

Billings Logan International Airport – two separate grants, one for $200,000 to fund re-configuring the existing runway and a second grant for $2,500,000 to fund expanding the terminal building

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport – $2,736,851 to fund renovating the existing terminal, building an apron, extending the taxiway, building a taxiway and building a service road

Chester Liberty County Airport – $324,000 to fund sealing the runway, taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints

Choteau Airport – $199,196 to fund purchasing snow removal equipment

Colstrip Airstrip – $207,000 to fund sealing the runway, taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints

Ennis-Big Sky Airport – $5,578,128 to fund sealing the taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints, installing a runway vertical/visual guidance system, rebuilding an apron, installing taxiway lighting and navigational aids, extending the taxiway and rebuilding a taxiway

Tillitt Field – $219,400 to fund sealing the runway, apron and taxiway pavement surface and joints

Fort Benton Airport – $500,000 to fund sealing the runway, taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints, purchasing snow removal equipment and improving the snow removal equipment building

Great Falls International Airport – $1,412,122 to fund repairing an access road

Havre City-County Airport – $50,000 to fund sealing the runway pavement surface and joints

Laurel Municipal Airport – $373,000 to fund sealing the runway, taxiway and apron pavement surface and joints

Lewistown Municipal Airport – $700,000 to fund apron repairs

Libby Airport – $300,000 to fund snow removal equipment purchase

Missoula International Airport -- two separate grants, one for $1,251,219 to fund building an apron and a second grant for $6,741,709 to fund building a new terminal building

Sidney-Richland Regional Airport – $1,216,497 to fund repairs to the taxiway lighting system, taxiway repairs, installing taxiway lighting and taxiway extension

Turner Airport – $1,749,298 to fund repairs to the apron, runway and taxiway and building a taxiway

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, $1.6 trillion in economic activity, and nearly 11 million jobs.

"America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. "It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that."

