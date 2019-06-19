Montana lawmakers spent a considerable amount of the time this year debating bills to give additional resources to law enforcement to better communicate and investigate cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Now efforts are underway in Washington to do the same on the federal level.

During a U.S. senate committee hearing on Indian affairs, Senator Steve Daines introduced two bills he says would mitigate the MMIW crisis in Indian Country. The "Find ACT" would have the U.S. Government Accountability Office study how to increase reporting from families in Indian Country, and what effects substance abuse has on violent crimes.

The "TRAC ACT" would require the Tribal Liaison at the U.S. Attorney General's office, to provide a list of stats that cover the number of cases reported, investigated, resolved. number of cold cases, number of cases sent to be prosecuted, and the number of cases that were denied.

"This transparency and accountability will compel federal law enforcement to prioritize this growing crisis and will hopefully save lives." says Senator Daines

We'll keep an eye on both these bills for you and will let you know what if any action is taken on them in Washington. In the meantime, you can read the bills for yourself right now on our website.