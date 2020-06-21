UPDATE 6/22/2020, 9:59 a.m.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office canceled the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Toni Lee Lepre Monday morning. According to SCSO, Lepre was located and is safe.

ANTELOPE, Mont. - The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for 49-year-old Toni Lee Lepre.

Lepre is described as a white woman, 5'7" tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says she has multiple medical issues.

Law enforcement says Lepre was last seen at Antelope Bar about 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Antelope, Montana. Lepre may be heading to New Mexico with Kenneth Alred, who has ties to Utah, according to the sheriff's office. They may be traveling in Toni's car, which is a silver/gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, with Montana license plate 342445B.

If you have any information about Toni Lepre or her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheridan County Sheriff Office at 406-765-1200 or dial 911.