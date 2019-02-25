A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 22-year-old American Indian man.

Wayne Roy Many Guns is 6'2" tall, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

Wayne was last seen on February 21 and he may be attempting to travel from Browning to Lame Deer.

According to law enforcement, he does not have a vehicle and his judgment may be impaired. He could possibly be exposed to harsh winter conditions.

If you have any information on Wayne's whereabouts, please contact Blackfeet Tribal Police at 406-338-4000.