MISC seeking comment on rapid response plan

The Montana Invasive Species Council (MISC) is seeking public comment on draft guidelines for the state’s response to detections of emerging invasive species.

Rapid response to invasive species is a focused, resource-intensive management effort intended to prevent the target species from establishing or spreading. It is carried out to avoid future management costs created by invasive species that harm Montana’s communities, businesses, and environment. A successful rapid response resulting in eradication of a new population of invasive species requires adequate resources and authorities, and above all, cooperation by partners at regional, state, and local scales.

The goals of these guidelines are to encourage:

• A well-coordinated rapid response

• Collection and sharing of data in an organized way for informed decision making

• That the extent of infestations is determined

• Consideration of all control options

• Preventing the further spread of invasive species

• Transparent decision making

• Coordinated and timely reporting, outreach and education to stakeholders and public

• Economic and ecological damage from incident are mitigated

The final guidelines will be submitted to MISC in October 2019.

The public comment period ends on Aug. 13. Public comment can be submitted electronically to Stephanie Hester, Council Coordinator, at shester@mt.gov or by mail to DNRC, CARDD, PO Box 201601, Helena, MT 59620