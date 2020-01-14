In 2012, Wade Palmer joined the ranks of law enforcement, becoming a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Every law enforcement officer knows the risks associated with the position, and on March 15, 2019, the then 35-year-old Trooper Palmer came face to face with that reality.

While searching for a suspect who had reportedly shot three people, killing one of them near Evaro outside Missoula, Trooper Palmer himself became a victim. He was shot three times in the head, face, and neck – allegedly by the same suspect.

His life was literally in the hands of first responders who stabilized him in Montana, and ultimately, a team of physicians from University of Utah Hospital where he was flown for advanced care.

We traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to meet his care team and hear more from the physicians who helped Trooper Palmer on the road to recovery.