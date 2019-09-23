KULR (Hardin)- Little information surrounds the passing of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places.

She was reported missing by her family on August 27th and her body was found two days later August 29th.

She was located at the corner of Rangeview Dr. and Mitchell Ave. in Hardin.

Today, that's where you found marchers.

According to coordinators of the march Kaysera is the 27th missing or murdered indigenous woman/girl in Big Horn County.

KULR-8 went out to Hardin today for the march.

In the video above are some of the sounds, and speakers, from the today's emotional remembrance.