A man is booked into Missoula County Jail after allegedly stealing a car, and taking police on a high speed chase.

A witness tells us, the man shot a gun inside the Gray Wolf Peak Casino south of Arlee, and authorities took the man into custody after arresting him in the woods just outside the casino.

Authorities say 29-year-old Matthew Vanvalin stole a 2016 silver Jeep Compass yesterday.

Then a Lake County Deputy saw the stolen car on highway 93 near Ronan, and pursued it.

Valvalin turned south on Highway 93, and drove for several miles with law enforcement in pursuit.

Missoula County Deputies laid stop spikes near the Gray Wolf Peak Casino where he was arrested.

Kulr-8's Stella Sun spoke with the owner of the stolen car, and a witness who was at the Gray Wolf when Vanvalin is said to have shot his gun into the ceiling.

