Local cookie dough truck creating a stir; "Doughpe" new business comes to Bozeman

If you have a sweet tooth, and you find yourself in Bozeman, you have got to stop by Brookie's Cookie Dough Truck.

It's already drawing regulars, with some customers waiting up to thirty minutes just to get a taste. Owner Brookie Alderman makes her cookie dough daily, and if the isn't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can pair it with ice cream and a fresh "Bubble Cone." We're told one bite, and you'll be hooked.

You can follow Brookie's Cookie Dough on Facebook to find out where Brookie's food truck is parked. and you can also find Brookie this summer at the Bogert Farmer's Market on Tuesday nights.