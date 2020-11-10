A new lawsuit filed in Lewis and Clark County aims to stop Initiative 190, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Montana if it becomes law.

But experts are saying the lawsuit won't hold up in court.

"The initiative itself does not appropriate the funds, it allocates money for the legislature to then fund. What courts have said in the past, is that those initiatives don't appropriate money, they raise money for the legislature to appropriate," said Anthony Johnstone, Professor of Law at the University of Montana.

The suit was filed on behalf of Steve Zabawa with a group called Wrong For Montana.

It claims Initiative 190 is an appropriation by an initiative, and therefore violates the Montana state constitution. It refers to Article 3 Section 4 that reads, "The people may enact laws by initiative on all matters except appropriations of money and local or special laws."

Part of the initiative says a portion of the sales tax revenue from marijuana sales will go toward outdoor programs with specific uses.

"What it says in the initiative is that 37.8% of the funds raised by marijuana taxes will be deposited to the credit of the department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to be used solely for wildlife habitat," Johnstone said.

But Johnstone says the wording of the initiative is set up like similar efforts before it.

"It doesn't appropriate money from the account, it just puts it in the account," Johnstone said.

And it doesn't say it will take money out of any state government accounts.

"..and that, according to the courts is a critical difference that in general, makes these sorts of initiatives constitutional," Johnstone said.

The lawsuit is calling for Initiative 190 to be deemed unconstitutional, void, and unenforceable. It could be weeks or even months before a judge makes a ruling.