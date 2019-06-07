BILLINGS, Mont. - According to Custer County Disaster and Emergency Services, an attempted kidnapping happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Jordan.

Custer County DES says an 8-year-old girl was approached by three Hispanic men driving a lime green vehicle. According to Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the exact make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time. The men reportedly told the girl she needed to get into their vehicle. DES said the girl was frightened and ran.

The vehicle left the area and is believed to be headed on Highway 59 South to Miles City, according to authorities.

If you see the suspect vehicle, please call your local law enforcement or dial 911.

Authorities warn that the public should not attempt to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle or detain the vehicle.