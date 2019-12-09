Every day we try and live out our dreams but for one young boy in Terry, Montana it's an uphill battle for him to make those dreams come true.

However through the help of his kindergarten class and his community, he was able to live out his dream.

For Wyatt Haas, life is far from a fantasy.

After having a tumor removed from the back of his brain in November, doctors discovered that Wyatt has Medulloblastoma Brain Cancer.

After learning of the diagnosis and that Wyatt would be transported to the Saint Jude Hospital in Memphis, Jennifer Nielsen who is a mother of a student in Wyatt's class decided to give him a magical send off.

After discussing the idea with her husband and Wyatt's family, the plan was put into action to have Wyatt fulfill his dream, to ride a unicorn.

Jennifer decided to transform their horse Bonanza into a unicorn by painting the horse rainbow colors and even giving Bonanza a horn to complete the transformation process.

Tamara Choat, who's a friend of Jennifer's, even volunteered her pony Lily for unicorn duty too.

On the morning of December 7th Wyatt, joined by his fellow classmates was able to fulfill his dream of seeing and riding a unicorn.

Jennifer says that this beautiful display is what the Terry community is all about as they were able to be a part of helping a small boy's dream come true just in time for Christmas.

Wyatt and his family left for Saint Jude's on December, 8th.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up in support of his cancer treatments with the goal to raise $30,000.

It can be found on the Facebook page "Wyatt's Journey."