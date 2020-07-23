MONTANA - The Montana Department of Corrections announced Thursday that Deputy Warden Jim Salmonsen has been named acting warden at Montana State Prison (MSP) following the resignation of Lynn Guyer from the position last week.

Montana DOC says Salmonsen is a 31-year veteran of the state prison and has temporarily served in the post as the department conducted previous recruitment efforts.

“The department thanks Lynn Guyer for his service to the citizens of Montana and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Director Reginald Michael Thursday. “As the department proceeds with its recruitment for the warden position, we’re fortunate to have someone with Jim Salmonsen’s experience at the helm.”

Warden Guyer joined the team at MSP almost two years ago following his retirement from a 30-year career with the Idaho Department of Corrections.