MILES CITY, Mont. - Miles City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire late Saturday night.

Captain Tanner Harbaugh with MCFR says firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1501 N. Merriam about 11:05 p.m. Saturday. Capt. Harbaugh says when fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the residence. Capt. Harbaugh says all occupants had evacuated the house by the time MCFR arrived. Custer County Fire also responded to scene.

Capt. Harbaugh says fire crews brought the fire under control and contained it to the second floor in just under an hour. Structural damage and property loss due to the fire is estimated to be $100,000. Capt. Harbaugh says the cause the fire has been determined to be accidental and is under investigation.

One person reportedly suffered minor burns but was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.