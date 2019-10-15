HELENA - Students are being evacuated from Rossiter Elementary and other schools are on lockdown after a detonated homemade explosive was found on campus.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says no one was hurt. In a press conference Tuesday morning, he said a school official discovered the device on the playground, and it had already been detonated. He describes it as a pop bottle secured with duct tape and other components.

More information is slated to be released at a 2:30 p.m. media briefing Tuesday.

Great Falls schools are also on lockdown. Butte schools were not under lockdown as of 10:55 a.m., but officials there said that could change.

Parents of Rossiter students are being asked to pick up students at the Little Red Schoolhouse East of the frontage road.

Sierra Road is closed from Montana to the Frontage Road and people are asked to avoid the area.

All Helena District 1 Schools and East Helena Schools are currently on lockdown so law enforcement can search the area but they are not being evacuated at the time.

The FBI, Montana Highway Patrol, Helena Police Department, and agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms bureau are on scene. The Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad also responded.

