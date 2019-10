DUTTON, Mont. - A potential grizzly bear sighting in northern Montana ended up not being a bear at all. That's according to a statement from the Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks Prairie Bear Monitor Facebook page:

"We investigated a report of a grizzly bear one mile south of Dutton. After speaking with the landowner and searching the area it appears that the sighting was of a bear-looking llama." - Montana FWP Prairie Bear Monitor

Better safe than sorry.