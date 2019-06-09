Great Falls medieval group meets before annual gathering in July

Battle Crys. Armor Banging and sword fighting are taking over Great Falls as a local medieval reenactment group meets ahead of their annual gathering this July.

Banners blew in the wind as the smell of battle was in the air. The Shire of Stan Wyrm, otherwise known as the SCA, readied for battle for the upcoming gathering this July. The Liasion for all newcomers Lady Soffeea welcomed us into their training today to learn what it is like in the Shire.

The group has warriors from several generations from their most experienced knights to the new recruits who are now able to dawn their first suit of armor. The number one rule that everyone plays by though, is safety.

"Everything we do is not a points system its not a I hit you it's a what did you think of that shot wasn't, you need to hit a little harder, okay and then you just keep going." says SCA Knight Sir Odde Ap Tam.

Not only are the fights intense but you can also step out of the ring and learn all about crafting and creating items from these distant eras in time.