Great Falls hit and run left college student without a car, but a powerful message

Early Sunday morning around 2:30 AM, a hit and run took place in Great Falls that left a college student without a set of wheels.

Twenty-two year old Kody Alexander is a freshman at Great Falls MSU and had just finished celebrating passing his college finals with friends and family.

He walked down his sidewalk, up his porch and to his room as he does every night.

But before he even had time to kick off his shoes, the police were knocking on his door.

This was the first time Kody had heard about the incident after a nearby witness had called it in to the local authorities.

However, this isn’t the first time this has happened to Kody.

Two or three years ago, Kody’s first car had faced the same unfortunate fate.

After saving up several years to buy a new vehicle, it’s nothing short of disappointing to have it once again ruined.

Despite the hardships, Kody is determined to stay positive; saying he can always save up for another car.

However, this incident brings another set of worries for the young college student.

“I want people to know that it is thirty miles an hour down this street, not thirty-five and not forty-five. And we just had a school put in about seven blocks down that way; and it’s dangerous for kids to be crossing the street and cars going so quick,” explained Kody.

Looking forward, Kody is determined to start saving for another car while continuing his studies to become an EMT.

Great Falls police Department hasn’t commented on the incident, but according to a Facebook post by Kody’s family, the vehicle responsible was a full sized, four door maroon pickup.

If you have any information, please give the GFPD a call.