HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday night to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Below is the governor's official proclamation:

I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 18, 2020 until the day of internment to honor Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a torch-bearer and a champion of justice and equality. Justice Ginsburg’s peerless work spanned over half a century, and will continue to serve as an inspiration to so many attorneys, activists, and young women who look up to her as their hero, including my own daughters. She devoted herself to safeguarding our democracy, keeping her watch on the bench until the very end of her life.

