HELENA, Mont. - Governor Steve Bullock announced Tuesday $260,000 in grants for productions filming in Montana.

"Film is a powerful tool for economic development," Gov. Bullock said. "Productions bring jobs to our industry professionals and money to our communities, while the projects themselves live on to share with audiences around the globe what Montana has to offer."

The grants are awarded through the Big Sky Film Grant program and administered by the Montana Film Office at the Department of Commerce. There are three grant categories: feature film and TV, resident filmmaker, and development (includes any non-feature-length projects such as a web series).

The following projects have received grants:

Feature Film and TV Grant

“God’s Country” (Narrative) received a $200,000 grant and will feature locations around southwest Montana .

received a grant and will feature . Adapted from the James Lee Burke short story “Winter Light,” “God’s Country” is a dramatic, female-driven thriller set against the sweeping backdrop of the snow-covered Montana wilderness.

“Mending the Line” (Narrative) received a $40,000 grant and will feature locations around southwest Montana .

received a grant and will feature . A Marine injured in Iraq comes to a Montana VA hospital and meets a damaged Vietnam vet who teaches him fly fishing to come to terms with his physical and emotional trauma.

Resident Filmmaker Grant

“MAUS” (Narrative Short Film) received a $5,000 grant and will feature Forsyth .

received a grant and will feature . A man from the city purchases an old house in rural Montana only to find out that it is infested with mice. His goal to rid the house of his irritation becomes a dark obsession.

Development Grant