Governor Steve Bullock announced the following appointments Friday.
Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists
- Lynn Startin, Missoula. Qualification: Cosmetologist who is affiliated with a school. Startin is a Cosmetologist and works with the Bitterroot School of Cosmetology as well as an Emergency Management Specialist for FEMA.
Board of Dentistry
- Allen Casteel, Great Falls. Qualification: Denturist. Casteel is a Denturist with First Impressions Denture Clinic.
- Dr. Justin Hicks, Helena. Qualification: Licensed Dentist. Dr. Hicks is the Dental Director for PureView Health Center.
Heritage Preservation and Development Commission
- Jeff Ewelt, Billings. Qualification: Member of the Tourism Advisory Council. Ewelt is the Executive Director of ZooMontana.
- Tim Lehman, Billings. Qualification: Montana Historian. Lehman is a Professor of History at Rocky Mountain College.
Board of Outfitters
- Marcia Brownlee, Missoula. Qualification: Member of the general public. Brownlee is the Program Manager for National Wildlife Federation’s Artemis Sportswomen initiative.
- Todd Earp, Corvallis. Qualification: Outfitters licensed to provide big game hunting services. Earp is the Owner and Operator of White Mountain Outfitters.
Board of Real Estate Appraisers
- Julie Forbes, Jefferson City. Qualification: Licensed or certified real estate appraiser. Forbes is the owner of Forbes Appraisal Service.
- Greg Thornquist, Helena. Qualification: Licensed or certified real estate appraiser. Thornquist is the Owner of Elkhorn Appraisal Services.
Board of Realty Regulation
- Julie Gardner, Missoula. Qualification: Licensed real estate broker, salesperson or property manager. Gardner is a Realtor with Lambros Real Estate, ERA.
Montana Unmanned Aerial Systems Council
- Weston Irr, Livingston. Qualification: Private Industry. Irr is the Director of Unmanned Systems for Bridger Aerospace and the Integrated Systems Manager for Ascent Vision Technologies.
- Steve White, Bozeman. Qualification: Private Industry. White does Aerial Cinematography for Altilux and is an Aviation Instructor of UAS Fundamentals at Montana State University and Gallatin College.