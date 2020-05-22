Capitol Building

Governor Steve Bullock announced the following appointments Friday.

Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists

  • Lynn Startin, Missoula. Qualification: Cosmetologist who is affiliated with a school. Startin is a Cosmetologist and works with the Bitterroot School of Cosmetology as well as an Emergency Management Specialist for FEMA.

Board of Dentistry

  • Allen Casteel, Great Falls. Qualification: Denturist. Casteel is a Denturist with First Impressions Denture Clinic.
  • Dr. Justin Hicks, Helena. Qualification: Licensed Dentist. Dr. Hicks is the Dental Director for PureView Health Center.

Heritage Preservation and Development Commission

  • Jeff Ewelt, Billings. Qualification: Member of the Tourism Advisory Council. Ewelt is the Executive Director of ZooMontana.
  • Tim Lehman, Billings. Qualification: Montana Historian. Lehman is a Professor of History at Rocky Mountain College.

Board of Outfitters

  • Marcia Brownlee, Missoula. Qualification: Member of the general public. Brownlee is the Program Manager for National Wildlife Federation’s Artemis Sportswomen initiative.
  • Todd Earp, Corvallis. Qualification: Outfitters licensed to provide big game hunting services. Earp is the Owner and Operator of White Mountain Outfitters.

Board of Real Estate Appraisers

  • Julie Forbes, Jefferson City. Qualification: Licensed or certified real estate appraiser. Forbes is the owner of Forbes Appraisal Service.
  • Greg Thornquist, Helena. Qualification: Licensed or certified real estate appraiser. Thornquist is the Owner of Elkhorn Appraisal Services.

Board of Realty Regulation

  • Julie Gardner, Missoula. Qualification: Licensed real estate broker, salesperson or property manager. Gardner is a Realtor with Lambros Real Estate, ERA.

Montana Unmanned Aerial Systems Council

  • Weston Irr, Livingston. Qualification: Private Industry. Irr is the Director of Unmanned Systems for Bridger Aerospace and the Integrated Systems Manager for Ascent Vision Technologies.
  • Steve White, Bozeman. Qualification: Private Industry. White does Aerial Cinematography for Altilux and is an Aviation Instructor of UAS Fundamentals at Montana State University and Gallatin College.

Tags

Recommended for you