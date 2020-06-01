BILLINGS. Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has restricted traffic to walk-in only for numerous fishing access sites in south-central Montana due to flooding from spring runoff.

Montana FWP says recent above-average temperatures melted mountain snowpack and raised the level of all rivers in the region, sending at least two of them out of their banks at FWP fishing access sites.

The affected FWP properties along the Yellowstone River are:

Grey Bear west of Big Timber

Bratten and Indian Fort west of Reed Point

Buffalo Mirage at Park City

Duck Creek southwest of Billings

Gritty Stone, Voyagers Rest, and Bundy Bridge east of Billings

FWP says on the lower Stillwater River, access roads to the White Bird and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites are covered with water and people may enter the properties only on foot.

According to FWP, traffic restrictions will remain in place on all of the fishing access sites until further notice when flood water recedes and any repairs can be made.