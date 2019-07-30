Fire Mode: Know what's in your property insurance

Fire insurance has become a hot topic among people affected by wildfires all across the state.

Many people under mandatory evacuation orders are worried they may return to nothing, sparking conversation about fire insurance coverage and the future of their homes.

We looked into the topic and we found fire insurance is included in most property insurance plans, but you need to have those policies in place first.

Allstate's Tammy Stubbs says, you have property insurance or you don't.

And once a wildfire breaks out, it may be too late if you aren't already covered, because many insurance companies put a moratorium in place limiting your ability to add or change your coverage.

"It's my experience that all homeowner policies, renter's insurance policies, landlord policies, they all include fire. That's one of the main coverages, so you don't have to purchase anything separate to be covered. It's automatically included in your policy. But you have to have a policy." says Tammy Stubbs

You may not have property insurance if you've fully paid off your mortgage or did not buy your house through a bank.

If you're not sure about your policy, make sure you call your local insurance agent to figure out exactly what your plan covers.