EPA proposed clean-up plan for old smelter site in Black Eagle

There are proposed clean up plans in Great Falls after the Environmental Protection Agency says there are elevated contamination levels in people's backyard's.

It's all happening in the same area as an old smelter site, east of Black Eagle. But people in the area have mixed feelings about getting their yards cleaned up. The project consists of getting rid of the contaminated soil on 175 properties in Black Eagle, and replacing it with clean soil. The catch, it could take up to two years, and folks we heard from, say they're fine with things the way they are right now.

"Most of my neighbors are against it. Black Eagle is a major elderly community and they've all lived to be this ripe old age from living in Black Eagle so maybe the contamination is good for you." says Black Eagle resident, Mason Walker

The EPA believes the soil got contaminated from the smelter's smokestacks and railroads. These contamination levels aren't deemed life-threatening, but may have an impact on "sensitive individuals".

EPA is also talking about removing waste material from the railroad core door, which could lead to development for other bike trails around the park.

EPA project managers are sharing their plans tonight at the Black Eagle Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public and we'll have a full report on their meeting tomorrow.