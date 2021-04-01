BILLINGS - A major step in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) epidemic was celebrated Thursday, as the nation's first Tribal Community Response Plan (TCRP) has been completed.

This plan is meant to create a more efficient and effective response to missing persons of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).

The tribe, along with representatives from federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement, developed guidelines for the plan through a series of meetings and discussions. They began to formulate this plan exactly four months ago, which they also said took a lot of hard work to make it a reality.

As this epidemic has long plagued the nation's indigenous communities, recent attention has prompted official action.

"The public outcry over this issue eventually generated enough attention in the highest levels of government and congress and the attorney general to direct U.S. attorney's offices to consult with tribes to develop culturally appropriate guidelines to respond to missing and murdered indigenous person cases," Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

CSKT Chairwoman Shelly R. Fyant and FBI Executive Assistant Director Terry Wade presented the TCRP to tribal representatives during a meeting on tribal headquarters in Pablo.

Wade says the tribe's input to facilitate this process was invaluable to the agency's efforts to keep tribal lands safe.

"The FBI brings a number of resources - we have technical expertise, we have a lot of technical assets, we have a number of personnel, but a lot things we can't bring and we can't replicate without the coordinated efforts are the things that the tribal departments and the local departments have, and that's the relationships with the community, the knowledge of the community and the knowledge of the terrain," Wade said.

Ellie Bundy, presiding officer of the MMIP Task Force, says this plan means more to people than what it might seem.

"I would like to remind people that this isn't about a document being developed, or a team of people coming together to get a job done, it's about always remembering why we make the commitment every day to do the work, and who we make that commitment for. It's for those who are missing, those who have been murdered and their families who will forever hurt," Bundy said.

This plan is the first of its kind in the country. However, a TCRP is now in the works for the Chippewa Cree Tribe on the Rocky Boy Reservation.