CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Crow Tribe Chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr. announced Thursday the Crow Indian Reservation will remain under a 'Stay Home' order until June 15.

The Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency for the Crow Indian Reservation on March 15 and issued the "Stay Home" executive order for residents within the exterior boundaries of the reservation on March 28.

Under the directive, Chairman Not Afraid says residents within the reservation may leave their homes for essential activities. Read the entire order here.

Chairman Not Afraid also issued a statement on the CARES Act, which provided over $25 million in funding to aid in the tribe's COVID-19 response efforts, including personal protective equipment and testing kits.

Read Chairmain Not Afraid's entire statement here.