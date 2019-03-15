According to a release from the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital, the hospital is currently being affected by low water pressure and is diverting patients to surrounding health care facilities.

Crow Chairman AJ Not Afraid said right now all of Crow Agency is without water. His office is meeting with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service to locate the issue and see what is needed to get it resolved

Whole low water pressure issues are addressed, patient appointments have been canceled.

The pharmacy will be available on a limited basis for patient prescriptions and refills.

The Lodge Grass Health Center and Pryor Health Center will remain open for patient care.

This is a developing story.