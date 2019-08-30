YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Crews are working to knock down the Brimstone Fire burning in Yellowstone National Park, forcing trail closures. The fire has grown to 80 acres since it was sparked by lightning Monday.

Smoke from the Brimstone Fire may be visible from Bridge Bay, Lake Village, Fishing Bridge, the East Entrance Road, and communities east of the park, according to the National Park Service. Due to hot and dry weather, the Brimstone Fire grew to an estimated 80 acres the evening of August 28. See map for details.

Public and firefighter safety is the first priority for park staff. This wildfire does not pose a threat to visitors. All services are open. All roads leading into and through the park are open.

Park visitors and communities east of the park should anticipate varying levels of smoke from the fire. Due to the increased fire activity and additional closures, park staff are working hard to reroute backpackers around the impacted area.

The following closures are in place.