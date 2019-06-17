Crews searching for a lost scuba diver in Canyon Ferry Lake

Right now, emergency crews in Lewis and Clark county are searching for a lost scuba diver.

Two divers were in the water on the Northwest end of Canyon Ferry Lake, when one had an equipment malfunction just before 2 P.M.

The second diver attempted to help, when that diver began having issues. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Captain Kevin Wright tells us that's when emergency crews were alerted and began a search for that diver.

The diver who initially experienced the equipment trouble has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Captain Wright says crews are expected to continue searching throughout the night, unless weather becomes a problem.

We'll continue to update you with more information as it comes into the newsroom.