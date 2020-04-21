Montana's Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced Tuesday a task force has been formed to guide Montana University System campuses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian says the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force will have members from multiple MUS campuses and will work with public health protocols and knowledge to develop strategies across all MUS operations.

Read the entire letter to the MUS below:

It is safe to say that I have never been prouder to serve the Montana University System. The bravery, resilience and patience shown by our students and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary. Now, because of our efforts as a university system coupled with the diligence of citizens across our state, we are in a position to work with health experts to start considering how we can safely and enthusiastically welcome students back to our campuses for a healthy fall semester.

This will be an important step for our students and our campuses, but also for the state – the 13 campuses and 45,000 students of the Montana University System will be engines that drive the relaunch of Montana’s economy in 2020 and beyond.

To design our approach to the fall semester, I am announcing the formation of the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force. The task force will combine established public health protocols and knowledge of our unique campuses to develop strategies across our operational areas, from student housing to athletics and everything in between. Strategies will account for the fact that our operational areas are best described as a complex ecosystem – every area is connected to, and sensitive to, changes in another area.

Though the task force may not aim to recreate “business as usual,” we expect that our “new normal” will recognize the challenges of COVID-19 while also capitalizing on opportunities to adopt durable innovations that will make academic and campus life better than it has ever been for our students and employees. Throughout its work, the task force will promote three key principles: safety, learning and community.

The task force members are drawn from across MUS campuses, including some of our brightest and most influential leaders in the areas of academic affairs and student success. The group itself will be limited in size in order to promote meaningful dialogue and agile thinking. As the task force develops preliminary recommendations, ideas will be vetted through substantial and timely outreach to three critical groups:

Campus CEOs, the MUS Board of Regents, and statewide leaders

Public health authorities at the federal, state and local level

Campus implementation teams (residential life, health, registrars, facilities, athletics, etc.)

The MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force will be chaired by MUS Deputy Commissioner Brock Tessman. He will report directly to me and the MUS Board of Regents. The task force will begin work this week and meet over the next few weeks to develop initial guidance. As conditions evolve, the task force will meet periodically throughout the spring and summer to adjust its guidance as needed.

MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force Membership:

Melinda Arnold, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, MSU Billings

Sandy Bauman, Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs, Helena College

Carina Beck, Director, Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success, Montana State University

Les Cook, Chancellor, Montana Technological University

Leanne Frost, Director, General Studies Division, Great Falls College

Stephanie Gray, Dean, Gallatin College Montana State University

Jon Harbor, Executive Vice President and Provost, University of Montana

Nicole Hazelbaker, Dean of Students, University of Montana – Western

Dave Krueger, Dean, College of Technical Sciences, Montana State University – Northern

Bob Mokwa, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost, Montana State University

Brock Tessman (chair), ARSA Deputy Commissioner, Montana University System

Steve Thompson, Director of Campus Recreation, University of Montana

Crystine Miller and Rebecca Power will staff the task force from their positions at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. I am grateful to this entire team, and the larger group they will be relying upon, for agreeing to serve. Designing a careful, but adjustable plan for a Healthy Fall 2020 will be an immense undertaking, but this is the kind of challenge the Montana University System will always embrace and conquer.