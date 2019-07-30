Blackfoot River showing murky colors

Dunham Creek's two landslides, and one debris flow, last week left behind some murky waters.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the Blackfoot River is experiencing a "Abnormal off-color" following these events.

Fish, Wildlife, and Parks biologists say this murky and off color water is not harmful, but that recreators and anglers should still be cautious on the river.

The Rice Ridge Fire of 2017 left areas like Dunham Creek more susceptible for landslides and erosions after large amounts of rainfall.

That debris has caused certain parts of the Blackfoot to look brown and off colored but Montana FWP says this effect won't last forever.

"I think the bulk of the turbidity and main sediment plume was passed over the weekend, the river should be getting back to it's normal clarity here in the next day or two." said FWP Biologist, Patrick Uthe

FWP says they were also concerned with the health of the fish in certain areas but after sampling fish late last week, the fish were found to hold up just fine.

Although the river is nearly cleared up, biologists want recreators and fishermen to be aware that upcoming thunderstorms could cause this off color to be present again.