BILLINGS – A Billings man has admitted he strangled his partner during an argument at a residence on the Crow Indian Reservation and also that he was an habitual domestic assault offender, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Leslie Charles Hogan, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to assault of a dating partner by strangulation and to domestic assault by an habitual offender. Hogan faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on each crime.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Hogan was released on conditions pending further proceedings.

The prosecution said in court records that on May 17, 2017, the victim and Hogan, who were in a relationship, were in the victim's residence when the couple got into a verbal argument. The fight turned physical. Hogan pushed and shoved the victim then pushed her up against a wall and strangled her until she was almost unconscious. The assault stopped when another person in the residence struck and pushed Hogan to halt the strangulation.

The victim sought immediate medical attention and experienced pain in her neck and throat. The victim returned to the hospital three days later because she was having problems swallowing.

Hogan has two prior convictions for domestic assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Suek is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.