UPDATE: The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has canceled the AMBER Alert for the three missing Montana children. The children were found and are safe.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for three children taken by a noncustodial family member.

Mark Arnold is 3-year-old white male, 4'1", 68 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. His brother Aaron Arnold is a 5-year-old white male, 4'3", 70 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. Their sister Rebecca Roe is an 11-year-old white female, 5'4", 120 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

The sheriff's office says the children were taken on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. from the Kokanee Bend fishing access in Columbia Falls, Montana by their uncle Duane Arnold in a stolen 2002 green Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Montana plates 723631C.

Duane is a 21-year-old white male, 5'11", 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He is on felony probation at this time and has no known address.

If you have any information, please call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610 or call 911.