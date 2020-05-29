ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont. - One person has died and several were injured after an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a tractor near Bainville Friday.

According to the Roosevelt County Emergency Planning Committee, the accident between an Amtrak passenger train and a John Deere sprayer tractor happened at mile marker 653 on Highway 2, at a crossing with no crossing arms.

Roosevelt County officials say the man operating the sprayer has died. The Amtrak train has multiple injuries being reported. The injured passengers are being taken to Culbertson High School for triage.

According to Roosevelt County dispatch, all train traffic is stopped on the line. They recommend avoiding the 6th Avenue Bainville crossing and to reroute traffic to the underpass.