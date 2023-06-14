Helena, MT- History was made in the Treasure State as the first youth climate change lawsuit in the nation set roots in the capital city and went to trial.

In Helena, Held v Montana is currently in court, presided by Judge Kathy Seeley.

The lawsuit is being brought against the state by young Montanans concerned about the future of their environmen

These youths claim the state of Montana is not holding to its constitutional promise to create a clean safe and healthy place to live with the states continued support of a fossil fuel driven energy system.

They also assert that this continued use of fossil fuels is directly escalating the current climate crisis.

As a result, the young plaintiffs are suing the state government for this and for a right in decisions towards the world they will be responsible for.

One witness, Dr. Stephen Running says they have the right to be part of that process.

Runnings says that " the principle behind it is that young children are the ones that are going to live through the changing climate. So why can't they have their day in court to challenge the establishment to start driving down fossil fuel consumption and start stabilizing the climate."

Summaries from Held V Montana

June 12

Roger Sullivan, an attorney for the young plaintiffs with Mcgarvey Law, gave his opening statement about how climate change has directly and negatively impacted all of the Held 16 at some point in their lives, and asserts it will only continue to do so at a greater level as time goes on, if the State does not begin abandoning fossil fuels.

Mae Nan Ellingson was brought to the stand as the first witness. Ellingson was a member of the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention. She remarked that at the time it was the only one of its kind to have a constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment" according to Article II Section 3.

Dr. Steven Running then shared his findings from his extensive report on climate change. Where he writes that the current climate destabilization is directly caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, or emissions caused by human activity.

Named plaintiff Rikki, as well as plaintiffs Grace and Eva provided their testimonies to end the trial. Each plaintiff shared how the current climate crisis has directly impacted them. From fires to floods.