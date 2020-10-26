Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a 52-48 vote Monday.

Barrett is President Trump's third justice on the court. Delegates from Montana and Wyoming released the following statements concerning Barrett's confirmation:

"Today, I proudly voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett’s qualifications and character are indisputable. She is a brilliant jurist, and as a mother of seven children, she is an inspiration to professional women, working moms and school-aged girls across Montana who can feel certain there is no American Dream that women can’t achieve. Justice Barrett will safeguard our liberties, defend the Constitution, and protect our Montana way of life—including the Second Amendment and our Montana jobs—for decades to come." - U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

"The Supreme Court is stronger with Justice Amy Coney Barrett on it. Justice Barrett is a trailblazer with outstanding qualifications and an impressive background, and I look forward to her service on the Supreme Court for decades to come. President Trump continues to reshape the federal judiciary, appointing judges who will uphold our Constitution and who believe that courts don’t make policy but interpret laws." - Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.)

"Amy Coney Barrett was put on the nation’s highest court because she promised to strike down the Affordable Care Act, gut Montana’s Medicaid expansion program and strip health care coverage for more than 112,000 Montanans - and Greg Gianforte has gleefully cheered her on. While Greg Gianforte and his DC allies remain hellbent on overturning the ACA and throwing health care for millions of Americans into jeopardy — during a pandemic — as Governor I will work to codify critical protections, like those for folks with pre-existing conditions, at the state level. I will never stop fighting to make sure every Montanan has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve." - Lt. Governor Mike Cooney (D-Mont.)

"Justice Amy Coney Barrett is exceptionally well-qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She has proven that she is committed to the Constitution. I know Justice Barrett will defend the freedoms people in Wyoming hold dear. She will apply the law as written, not legislate from the bench. I’m proud to support her confirmation to the Supreme Court. My congratulations to Justice Barrett and her family." - U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

This article will be updated.