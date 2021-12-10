BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings community is receiving donations going towards women’s and children’s health and fitness programs from the Montana Women's Run.

The funds are coming from money raised at the 2021 Montana Women’s Run, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

A release from the Montana Women's Run said they are allocating the funds, totaling at more than $1.5 million, towards the following programs and organizations that endorse women's and children's health and fitness:

YWCA, $28,000

Billings Clinic Foundation, $26,000

Rocky Mountain College Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000

MSU-Billings Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000

Billings YMCA, $18,000

Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race and Big Sky Fit Kids, $8,000

The event began in 1982 with 200 participants. This year's Montana Women's Run had more than 4,600 participants nationwide in the virtual race. Montana Women's Run said this race event is the biggest for women in Montana, and one of the biggest in the country.